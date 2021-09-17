Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2021 --Access Elevator, a leader in promoting mobility and accessibility in both homes and commercial settings, is proud to offer several models of stairlifts. Stairlifts provide accessibility for people with limited mobility, their families as well as caregivers. These stairlifts provide a variety of installation configurations in both existing and new construction.



Bruno stairlifts are compact and able to be installed within 6 inches from the wall. Exceptionally engineered, Bruno stairlifts offer a power swivel option at the top of the stairs for easy use, folding railways to keep traffic from being pinched and offer curved rails where needed.



Savaria stairlifts feature a battery-powered system that has built-in charging and allows for multiple uses when the power goes out. Savaria stairlifts are also available to be installed on spiral staircases as well.



Access Elevator knows that independence and mobility are important aspects of living in your own home. By providing several different models of stairlifts, Access Elevator seeks to give easy access no matter what your unique requirements are.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator seeks to improve the lives of physically challenged people by offering a wide range of products that promote mobility and independence. Access Elevator has multiple stairlift options that can be tailored to fit the individual's unique requirements. Visit www.allaboutaccess.com to learn more about quality stairlifts solutions in Chicago, Chicagoland, Oshkosh, Wausau, Milwaukee and Appleton.