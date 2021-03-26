Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/26/2021 --Access Elevator is proud to provide five home elevators for residential applications in the greater Milwaukee and Appleton areas. These home elevators provide a variety of installation configurations in both existing and new construction. They provide accessibility for both caregivers and persons with limited mobility.



Home elevators installed by Access Elevators provide a number of benefits. Home elevators are safer than stairs, they can be used by anyone in the home, including caregivers, and provide a safer option to transport items between floors. Home elevators can also increase the value of the home.



The Telecab home elevator is one of the easiest and quickest ways to add an elevator. The unit requires minimal construction because it does not require an elevator hoistway. This elevator travels through a floor cutout and minimizes the space used for an elevator.



The Infinity home elevator features the ability to have up to 6 stops and you can configure different openings based on the layout of the home. It is possible to have your construction contractor finish the elevator in the same finishes as the rest of the home.



Access Elevator knows that independence and mobility are important aspects of living in your two-story home. By providing several different models of home elevators, Access Elevator seeks to give easy access no matter what the unique requirements are.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator seeks to improve the lives of physically challenged people by offering a wide range of products that promote mobility and independence. Access Elevator has five different home elevator options that can be tailored to fit the individual's unique requirements. Visit www.allaboutaccess.com to learn more about quality platform lifts solutions in Milwaukee, Appleton, and the surrounding areas.