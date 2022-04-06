Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2022 --Access Elevator, a leader in mobility products including stairlifts and vehicles, is pleased to be able to offer a leading stairlift option for residential applications in McHenry, Dekalb, Frankfort, Gurnee, Schaumburg, Chicago, and the surrounding areas. Whether a homeowner has a straight staircase or has a landing and a bend, Savaria has a stairlift that can fit any stairs.



One of the main reasons that people want to have a Savaria indoor stairlift is to help with aging in place. This means that they will be able to stay in the house they love for longer without the fear of falls or other incidents on the stairs. Just think about how many times each day homeowners would use the stairs, from going up to a bedroom to accessing storage or maybe to go downstairs to the basement.



There are many cases where having a stairlift is just as important outdoors as it is indoors, and sometimes even more important. Living in a place where we experience four distinct seasons can mean that one has to deal with snow and ice. Others have used their outdoor stairlift to make access easier going down to a dock on the water.



Whether indoor or outdoor, the odds are good that the stairs are not a straight shot up or down. Many stairs take a turn as they go to the next floor. When this is the case, it is required to have a curved stairlift to be able to get up and down those stairs. In some cases when installing a curved stairlift the installers are able to have it wrap around the base of the stairs or move off to the side at the top of the stairs to make getting on and off much easier.



Access Elevator knows that independence and mobility are important aspects of living in your own home. By providing several different models of stairlifts from Savaria, Access Elevator seeks to give easy access no matter what the unique requirements are.



About Access Elevator

