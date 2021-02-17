Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/17/2021 --Access Elevator is proud to represent Savaria stairlifts which provide mobility, safety, and independence. Savaria stairlifts provide accessibility for both caregivers and persons with limited mobility.



Savaria offers stairlifts that can be installed either indoors or outdoors, on straight stairways or curved stairways. Savaria stairlifts are ideal for those who are aging in place, are recovering from surgery or an accident, even those who are ill and have low energy or limited mobility for a variety of reasons.



The Savaria K2 model features the industry's narrowest profile when folded up of just under 11 inches. Featuring a capacity of up to 350 pounds as well as a battery to ensure that the stairlift works even during a power outage. The K2 model can also be outfitted with an outdoor package for use with outdoor stairs.



The Savaria K2 Plus can be used in homes as well as commercial settings, making it an ideal choice for buildings with straight stairways instead of installing a lift or elevator. A larger capacity of up to 400 pounds, plus the ability to have a flip-up rail at the bottom to prevent the rail from being a tripping hazard.



The Savaria Stairfriend model is ideal for curved stairs or stairs with multiple levels/landings. The guide rails are custom manufactured for each specific stairway and offer an out-of-the-way parking option when not in use.



Access Elevator knows that independence and mobility are important aspects of living in your own home. By providing several different models of stairlifts from Savaria, Access Elevator seeks to give easy access no matter what the unique requirements are.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator seeks to improve the lives of physically challenged people by offering a wide range of products that promote mobility and independence. Access Elevator has a range of different stairlifts that can be tailored to fit the individual's unique requirements. Visit www.accesselevator.net to learn more about quality stairlift solutions in Milwaukee, Appleton, and surrounding areas.