Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/27/2020 --Access Elevator provides stair lifts from three premium stair lift companies for residential applications in the Chicago, IL, area. Stair lifts provide accessibility for people with limited mobility, their families as well as caregivers. These stair lifts provide a variety of installation configurations in both existing and new construction.



Handicare offers high-quality slim stair lifts that provide space for others to continue to use the staircase. Additionally, these stair lifts can be folded up when not in use, making them unobtrusive yet accessible whenever needed. The Handicare 1100 features a gearless design that never requires lubrication.



Bruno stair lifts are compact and able to be installed within 6 inches from the wall. Exceptionally engineered, Bruno stair lifts offer a power swivel option at the top of the stairs for easy use, folding rails for unobtrusive placement, and curved rail models for staircases with landings.



Savaria has a new stair chair called the K2 Plus. The K2 Plus features a heavy-duty frame and is engineered to carry up to 400 lbs. The K2 Plus also features the widest armrest width of any stairlift on the market today. Savaria's Stairfriend is designed for spiral staircases or staircases with landings. Optional features include custom color rails that can match your décor or your favorite major-league team colors.



Access Elevator knows that independence and mobility are important aspects of living in your own home. By providing several different models of stair lifts, Access Elevator seeks to give easy access no matter what your unique requirements are.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator seeks to improve mobility by offering a wide range of products that promote independence. Access Elevator has multiple stair lift options that can be tailored to fit the individual's unique requirements. Visit www.accesselevator.net to learn more about quality platform lift solutions in Chicago, IL, and the surrounding areas.