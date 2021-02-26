Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2021 --Access Elevator is proud to offer a wide variety of wheelchair vans for mobility and independence, as well as wheelchair ramps to allow easy access to these wheelchair vans. Whether you are looking for a brand-new wheelchair van, a used wheelchair van, or you need service on your existing wheelchair van, Access Elevator has you covered.



Wheelchair access vans include both side entry vehicles as well as rear entry vehicles. Whether the wheelchair occupant can drive themselves, or they are a passenger in the vehicle, Access Elevator ensures that the safety restraints are fully operational. They can service any configuration in the vehicle as well.



Many in wheelchairs can drive themselves using their wheelchair-accessible vehicle, but they need a way to get into the vehicle. This is where wheelchair ramps come into play, and they can be extended or retracted at the push of a button. These ramps make it easy to get into the vehicle, whether you are the driver or a passenger.



Access Elevator deals with premium brands for unsurpassed quality and workmanship. They have an experienced team that can transform a brand-new vehicle into a wheelchair-accessible van, and they can also work on all makes and models of wheelchair vans and the associated installed mobility equipment.



Wheelchair vans from Access Elevator mean increased mobility for the wheelchair occupant. Quality brands and materials along with service available to all models make Access Elevator your first choice for mobility and independence products.



About Access Elevator

