There are several factors that determine the cost of stairlift technology. Some of these factors include:



- How wide is the staircase?

- How many stories is the home?

- How low are ceilings?

- Do staircases have landings?



While the previous factors contribute to stairlift costs, the most important determiner of stairlift price is style. Curved staircases require curved stairlifts that can accommodate the multiple turns and curves of unique staircases, while straight stairlifts accommodate staircases that go straight to the multiple levels of homes. The following can be used to determine average stairlift costs:



- New straight stairlifts cost an average of $4,250

- New curved stairlifts cost a minimum of $10,000

- New outdoor straight stairlifts cost an average of $6,500

- New outdoor curved stairlifts cost a minimum of $12,000

- Used stairlifts cost an average of $2,500

- Stairlift rentals cost an average of $225 per month



With over 52 years of experience providing customers with a range of home mobility solutions, Access Elevator utilizes its strong relationships with top stairlift suppliers to cut down on stairlift costs and offer optimal technology at great rates.