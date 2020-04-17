Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2020 --Access Elevator assists homeowners in Morgantown WV, Syracuse, Erie, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Rochester, and surrounding areas to find quality and affordable curved stairlifts for their homes.



Multi-story homes can cause accessibility issues for handicapped individuals and individuals with limited mobility. To add convenience and promote independence, the skilled team of professionals at Access Elevator helps homeowners find the right solution, including curved stairlifts, for their home at the right price.



Curved stairlifts are an ideal option for homeowners with non-traditional stairwells. For homeowners with unique and attractive stairwells with curves and corners, curved stairlifts maintain the design of the home while adding functionality and convenience.



Access Elevator can install curved stairlifts in a matter of hours, adding immediate convenience to homes for individuals with limited mobility. With a team of technicians skilled in curved stairlift installations, clients can have peace of mind knowing that their stairlift was installed correctly the first time around.



Access Elevator offers curved stairlifts with attractive features for ease and function. Curved stairlift features include continuous charge, allowing stairlifts to charge when parked no matter where they are on the track. Curved stairlifts also provide power footplate features that can be folded to increase available space and pulled down when needed for function.



The skilled team of experts at Access Elevator has years of experience providing affordable and innovative curved stairlift technology to residents in Buffalo, Rochester, Pittsburgh, and surrounding areas. Using the most recent technology, Access Elevator gives homeowners peace of mind and independence with affordable curved stairlifts and more.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator is a family business dedicated to serving individuals with limited mobility by providing accessibility solutions that promote freedom and independence. With over 50 years of providing mobility solutions to Buffalo, Erie, Rochester, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and Morgantown WV, the dedicated team of innovators at Access Elevator has developed with the ages to provide the most recent and advanced technology in home mobility solutions. To learn more about Access Elevator and the curved stairlift that's right for you, visit www.accesselevator.com/stairlifts/curved today!