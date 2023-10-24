Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2023 --Access Elevator, a leader in providing mobility and accessibility products, has more than 30 years of providing the latest and best in mobility products to their customers. One of the most common and most helpful of these are straight stairlifts that provide a way for people continue using their entire home in Holmen, Sparta, Hinsdale, Naperville, Chicagoland, Downers Grove, and the surrounding areas. Homeowners will no longer need to worry about injuring themselves on their stairs, and others can still use the stairs either normally, or they can use the straight stairlift for safe travel to other areas of the home.



It is a surprise to most people that they can rent a stairlift instead of purchasing it. Why would someone rent a stairlift? If they are unsure if they will like having a stairlift in their home, they may want to rent one for a few months to see how it can impact their daily life. Other scenarios can include someone in the home that is recovering from an accident or surgery and needs to move between floors in the home but can't use the stairs.



Whether homeowners opt to rent a stairlift or go for the permanent installation, the stairlift will be treated and installed exactly the same. The stairlifts that Access Elevator installs have a numerous safety features that will ensure that all users are safe, both while they are riding the stairlift, as well as getting on and off the stairlift. Most models also fold up so that they take up minimal space and allow the stairs to still be used in the traditional way.



For most homeowners, they would prefer to stay where they are rather than move to an assisted living facility, or to change homes. Adding a stairlift to a home provides them a way to age in place, allowing the family to stay in the home that they love. The stairlift is always available to use even when the power goes out due to the onboard battery as well, so users can always get to the main floor when needed.



Find out how useful a straight stairlift can be in a home in Holmen, Sparta, Hinsdale, Naperville, Chicagoland, Downers Grove, and the surrounding areas. The first call should be to the team at Access Elevator where they can provide homeowners insights from decades of experience and customer feedback. Don't be afraid of the stairs any longer and the pain that they can potentially cause. Contact Access Elevator today to learn more.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator seeks to improve the lives of physically challenged people by offering a wide range of products that promote mobility and independence. Access Elevator offers different mobility devices that can be tailored to fit the individual and businesses' unique requirements. Visit www.allaboutaccess.com to learn more about quality platform lifts solutions in Mauston, Peoria, Oshkosh, LaCrosse, Chicago, Milwaukee, and the surrounding areas.