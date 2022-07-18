Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2022 --Access Elevator, a leader in providing mobility and accessibility products, is selling and installing curved stairlifts for homeowners in DeKalb, Chicagoland, Frankfort, McHenry, Bloomington, Hinsdale, and the surrounding areas. Curved stairlifts made the option to remain at home even more available, and the team at Access Elevator has installed thousands of curved stairlifts over the years.



The curved stairlift that will go into a home will not be like any other curved stairlift. This is because of the variety in homes and what each particular staircase is like. They will custom design the rail on each curved stairlift so that it conforms to those stairs. These curved stair lifts can even be installed on spiral staircases!



With custom installations of curved stair lifts, homeowners will benefit from having corners being made tight, landings that are done properly, and the whole stairlift being properly fit for the home stairs. Having a curved stair lift provides for the safety for the user because there is no need to switch between multiple straight stair lifts, nor will they be left stranded with a couple of stairs left to navigate without a stair lift.



When homeowners opt for a curved stairlift they will have a number of features that come along with it. Of course, the stairlift will have the custom rail made just for the curved staircase. The stairlift will also have a battery backup so that users can use it at least a few times when the power is out so that they aren't trapped on an upper level of the home.



The ability to access an entire house safely cannot be understated. It provides homeowners with freedom again rather than feeling confined to only a portion of the home or feeling that they need to move to a home or facility that doesn't have stairs. The chair of the stairlift also folds up so that the stairs can still be used in the normal fashion.



Access Elevator knows that independence and mobility are important aspects of living. By providing several different models of stairlifts, Access Elevator seeks to give easy access no matter what the unique requirements are.



About Access Elevator

