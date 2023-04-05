Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2023 --Access Elevator, a leader in providing mobility and accessibility products, has been assisting many homeowners in adding a curved stairlift to their homes for safety and full access to their homes in Naperville, IL, Kenosha, Lake Geneva, Racine, Chicagoland, Downers Grove, IL, and the surrounding areas. Straight staircases can be enough of a problem, but then when the stairs change direction it can make things even more of a danger. Contact them today to get started on increasing safety with a curved stairlift.



The curved stairlifts that Access Elevator technicians install are custom applications designed to fit a home's curved staircase as well as the layout of the home itself. This means customers will only need a single stairlift that can handle curves and landings with ease and bring users safely to their main or upper floor. Once a customer has decided on the model they want, Access Elevator technicians will go to work measuring the stairs to get the right dimensions for the custom curved stairlift.



Customers may wonder if they will use their curved stairlift once it is installed. The first time that they use it and see how easy it becomes to get upstairs, they will wonder why they didn't call Access Elevator sooner. And anyone can use the curved stairlift; it doesn't have to be reserved just for certain people. These are tremendous improvements to a home and allow people to remain in the home that they love.



When homeowners add a curved stairlift to their home, there are numerous benefits that they can realize for the home. First is, of course, the safety aspect of not having to navigate the stairs where people can trip and fall or otherwise injure themselves. A stairlift will eliminate these negatives and allow homeowners to move confidently and safely between the floors of the home. Added to this is the increased value of the home with this important safety device. This stairlift also allows older people to remain in the home that they love and not have to move to a single-level home or an assisted living home.



Adding a curved stairlift is a much more cost-effective option than other mobility choices that homeowners could add to their Naperville, IL, Kenosha, Lake Geneva, Racine, Chicagoland, Downers Grove, IL, and the surrounding area home. It also doesn't up-end things by requiring people to move out of where they want to live. Contact Access Elevator today to learn more about adding a curved stairlift to a home.



