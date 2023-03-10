Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2023 --Access Elevator, a leader in providing mobility and accessibility products, features the ability to install any number of home elevators for homeowners in Naperville, DeKalb, Peoria, Barrington, Chicago, Chicagoland, and surrounding areas. Home elevators are increasingly becoming the go-to option when it comes to aging in place and making the home fully accessible to everyone.



It might be one thing if homeowners only had two floors to deal with, but in some cases, homes have three floors: the main and upper floor, but also a basement level. And some may have a third upper floor. Navigating these stairs once or twice can be a challenge, but things dramatically increase as people add more trips up and down those stairs, and especially when there are multiple floors to access.



Home elevators can provide multiple level stops and makes transporting items between floors a breeze. Because home elevators operate very similarly to commercial elevators, the operation is very easy to understand and use. And the home elevator can be used by anyone which is a nice advantage for anyone living in the home or visiting.



Home elevators not only increase the quality of life for homeowners, but they also enhance safety in the home. Stairs are no longer an obstacle or a fall hazard, and those in wheelchairs can readily use the home elevator. They also increase the value of the home, which can be appreciated if the home ever needs to be sold.



As an example, a bedroom is on the upper floor of the home, which is often the case. Users need to get a new mattress up to the second floor, or some new furniture for the room. Carting these items upstairs can be dangerous and even when things go right it is possible for someone to injure themselves lifting items up far enough to reach the next step. With a home elevator, these items can be lifted to the upper floor and then easily moved into the room they are needed in.



