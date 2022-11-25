Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2022 --Access Elevator, a leader in providing mobility and accessibility products, is pleased to offer and install limited use/limited access (LU/LA) elevators for building owners in Galena, McHenry, Hinsdale, Springfield, Chicago, Naperville, and the surrounding areas. When building owners are needing an ADA-compliant option, contact Access Elevator to get all the options for a LU/LA elevator. They can help bring a building into compliance without the space and cost requirements of a full commercial elevator.



Having one of these LU/LA elevators in a building is not the same as having a commercial elevator in the building. Commercial elevators are larger and require much more infrastructure than a LU/LA elevator. A LU/LA elevator also has limited reach, usually only for up to two floors difference, where a commercial elevator can handle dozens of floors.



Because of this smaller size, often areas that were once used for other purposes are designated for a LU/LA elevator. Spaces such as closets or small storage areas can readily accommodate a LU/LA elevator. This is often why users will find these kinds of elevators in out of the way places because they were retrofitted in the building using a closet or other small space.



These LU/LA elevators are designed to be used by a single person only. They are meant for people who are in wheelchairs or are otherwise mobility impaired and has a device to help them get around. While there is enough room for several people without mobility issues to use the LU/LA elevator, it is only meant for the disabled who are unable to use the stairs.



People may be surprised to learn about all of the different applications where a LU/LA elevator is the ideal solution for those with mobility issues. The local church, for example, might be easy enough to get into the main door, but what about them going into the basement? A LU/LA elevator is the perfect solution here. Other small buildings with up to three stories can also benefit from having a LU/LA elevator installed.



Access Elevator knows that independence and mobility are important aspects of living. By providing several different models of LU/LA elevators, Access Elevator seeks to give easy access no matter what the unique requirements are.



About Access Elevator

