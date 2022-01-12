Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2022 --Access Elevator, the leader in sales and installation of mobility devices, is proud to feature the latest in straight stair lift for installation in Bloomington, Kankakee, Peoria, Chicagoland, Schaumburg, Sheboygan, and surrounding area homes. Straight stair lifts provide a number of benefits to both the homeowner as well as their family, friends, and caregivers.



Stair lifts can have a variety of features appropriate for your individual needs and budget. Having a straight stair lift installed in your home really means freedom. It means freedom to continue to live at the place you most enjoy. It means freedom to use your home as you desire. It means freedom from being limited while you recover.



Heavy duty stair lifts incorporate numerous safety features that keep you or your loved ones safe. Some of the safety features include: seats that swivel at the top of the staircase to allow easy on/easy off; a retractable seat belt and obstruction sensors; a larger seat to accommodate all types of people; compact design that can fold against the wall allowing for the stairs to still be used; and heavy-duty construction that still offers pleasing aesthetics that will blend with your color and décor.



The stair lifts from Access Elevator are designed to allow you the freedom to continue living in the home you love while providing a safe way to use your stairs. They have been offering home accessibility equipment for more than 30 years. All of their installers are Manufacturer Certified Technicians with years of experience installing straight stair lifts.



Access Elevator knows that independence and mobility are important aspects of living in your own home. By providing several different models of stair lifts, Access Elevator seeks to give easy access no matter what your unique requirements are.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator seeks to improve the lives of physically challenged people by offering a wide range of products that promote mobility and independence. Access Elevator has multiple stair lift options that can be tailored to fit the individual's unique requirements. Visit www.allaboutaccess.com to learn more about quality stair lift solutions in Bloomington, Kankakee, Peoria, Chicagoland, Schaumburg, Sheboygan, and the surrounding areas.