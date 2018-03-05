Access Elevator Introduces Innovative Chairlifts to Meet Mobility Challenge Across the USA

Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2018 --Access Elevator has received praises from all quarters for the quality chair lifts they offer in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Moving between floors poses as much of a challenge as climbing mountains when one is advanced in years! The company strives to eliminate the problems by providing a suite of accessibility aids. From basic Stannah Sienna to the Plush Stanna Starla that makes climbing easier without posing too much of strain in any way, Access Elevator has every movement covered for the clients.



No matter how intricate navigating the staircase is, the company stall will be able to provide assistance and install the chairlifts with precision. So, whether it is straight build or the staircase, round or curved, Access Elevator has everything that can ease the problem of climbing. Over the years, the company has mastered the technique of climbing stairs easily.



The movement during ascent as well as the descent is undoubted to be exceedingly smooth. Most importantly, the elderly will not find it difficult to maneuver the stairs no matter tricky the staircase is or how many floors it encompasses. One can quickly move between the floors without having to clamber. This wonderful lift option is not just used for giving rest to the tired limbs but also useful in carrying light and compact items up and down as and when needed.



Installing the lifts will not be an affront to the sense in any way either. The company takes care of the aesthetic value of the home by providing the right of fabric or vinyl that is in keeping with the home decor too. There are several brands to choose from, and the buyer can select the one that suits the needs and budget as well.



Apart from chairlifts, Access Elevator also provides a great selection of advanced elevators that can be used both in new construction as well as in home to lift individuals with gout and other mobility difficulties.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator has become a household name for its exceptional accessibility products. In operation since 1969, the company specializes in offering quality stair lifts, wheel chair lifts, and home elevators across extensive areas of America.