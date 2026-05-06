Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2026 --Access Elevator is proud to announce the arrival of a new generation of residential elevators, designed to bring both elegance and convenience to modern homes.



Imagine this: it's morning, and you need to head downstairs to grab a towel because last night's laundry never made it to the dryer. Instead of navigating the stairs, you step into your new home elevator. With the press of a button, two sleek glass double doors—framed in bold black—open simultaneously, quietly, and gracefully.



This isn't just an upgrade in technology; it's a lifestyle improvement. By combining style, safety, and accessibility, Access Elevator is setting a new standard for in-home mobility.



"Our goal has always been to provide homeowners with solutions that blend seamlessly into their lives," said Sean Fenton Managing Director of Access Elevator. "This new elevator model not only delivers functionality but also makes a statement—bringing modern design and peace of mind into the heart of the home."



The introduction of these elevators reflects a growing demand for universal design, aging-in-place solutions, and luxury home upgrades. By marrying practicality with contemporary design, Access Elevator continues to lead in providing equipment that supports independence and enhances daily living.



Be sure to follow Access Elevator on Linkedin and Facebook for updates, photos, and videos of this exciting new generation of residential elevators.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator has been a trusted leader in accessibility and mobility solutions for over 20 years, serving communities across Morgantown, WV, Pittsburgh, PA, Buffalo, NY, Skaneateles, NY and Albany, NY . From stairlifts and vertical platform lifts to residential and low-rise elevators, Access Elevator is committed to delivering safety, comfort, and innovation for every client.



Media Contact:

Carrie LeFeber

Sales & Marketing Coordinator

Access Elevator

716-338-0356 | Carrie.LeFeber@accesselevator.com | www.AccessElevator.com