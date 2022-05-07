Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2022 --Access Elevator, a leader in mobility and accessibility devices, is proud to feature several models of ADA platform lifts for residential and commercial needs in Chicagoland, Chicago, Milwaukee, and the surrounding areas. They can help clients determine if their platform lift is ADA compliant, and if clients need to have one installed, they can provide that service as well.



As you might imagine, there are plenty of specifications when it comes to having a platform lift that is ADA compliant. Fortunately, they have several manufacturers that make platform lifts that conform to these requirements so clients can be sure that whatever model they decide to go with will be acceptable.



There are things to think about when it comes to where you are going to place your ADA platform lift. First will be where it is installed – indoors or outdoors. Outdoor models have been designed to handle the rigors of weather and still operate as designed.



You will also want to keep in mind just who may be using your ADA platform lift. Will users only be those in wheelchairs or will others including those on scooters and other mobility devices be using it as well? This will help determine the size that is needed.



It's good to know how long you intend to use the lift for and if you will need it for the long term or not. And of course, just how much travel will the lift be doing? Will it go between only 2 floors, or will it need to reach multiple floors? All of these are very important to the overall answer of which ADA platform lift is right for your needs.



Access Elevator knows that independence and mobility are important aspects of living. By providing several different models of platform lifts, Access Elevator seeks to give easy access no matter what the unique requirements are.



