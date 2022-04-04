Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2022 --Access Elevator, the regional leader in accessibility products, is pleased to offer a number of wheelchair lifts in Wausau, Chicago, Appleton, Oshkosh, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, and the surrounding areas. Sometimes called platform lifts, wheelchair lifts can be installed in existing stairways to allow full access to all of the home.



The truth is that wheelchair lifts are a welcome option in a wide variety of settings, not just at home. Installations have included places such as churches, schools, and other commercial applications. It dramatically improves the lives of those in a wheelchair who can now participate more fully in all that life has to offer us.



Wheelchair lifts also feature a wide range of colors and finishes so that they will seamlessly blend in with a building's décor and style. Some even feature the ability to fold away when not in use, keeping things neat and orderly.



Wheelchair lifts are also a cost-effective alternative to installing an elevator when the distance traveled isn't that much. Trained technicians can properly assess your property to determine how a wheelchair lift would work for any situation and can explain all of the details.



The great thing about wheelchair lifts is that for most stairways, a wheelchair lift can go in the same place. Beyond this is the fact that wheelchair lifts can handle a good amount of weight, which is important because some wheelchairs are quite heavy. In fact, some wheelchair lifts can carry up to 750 pounds.



Access Elevator knows that independence and mobility are important aspects of living in your own home. By providing and installing wheelchair lifts, Access Elevator seeks to give easy access no matter what your unique requirements are.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator seeks to improve the lives of physically challenged people by offering a wide range of products that promote mobility and independence. Access Elevator has multiple wheelchair lift options that can be tailored to fit the individual's unique requirements. Visit www.allaboutaccess.com to learn more about quality wheelchair lifts solutions in Wausau, Chicago, Appleton, Oshkosh, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, and the surrounding areas.