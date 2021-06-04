Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2021 --Access Elevator, an area leader in accessibility for homes and businesses, is proud to feature several varieties of porch lifts for both home and commercial use. Porch lifts augment a home to allow those who have difficulty navigating stairs a way to safely access their home and property.



When wheelchair ramps are impractical to use, whether due to limited space issues, aesthetic reasons, or other reasons, porch lifts are the ideal solution to provide access to your home. They take up a minimal amount of space, and they can be installed both outdoors and indoors and can be used by anyone, not just those in a wheelchair.



Porch lift installations can provide more secure footing and reduced fatigue for elderly individuals. Stairs can take a real toll on aging hips and may contribute to stress fractures and other common issues associated with excessive activity. This can reduce the likelihood of injuries to prevent extended hospital stays or painful recoveries for these beloved family members.



Porch lifts can lessen the strain on older joints and bones by removing the obstacle of stairs on the way inside. By using a lift rather than trying to navigate stairs, older adults can often manage with little or no help and can even provide assistance in carrying groceries and other items into the home. This can significantly reduce the workload of those entrusted with the care of these individuals on a regular basis.



Access Elevator knows that independence and mobility are important aspects of living in your own home. By providing and installing porch lifts, Access Elevator seeks to give easy access no matter what your unique requirements are. They also feature a number of wheelchair vans as well.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator seeks to improve the lives of physically challenged people by offering a wide range of products that promote mobility and independence. Access Elevator has multiple porch lift options that can be tailored to fit the individual's unique requirements. Visit www.allaboutaccess.com to learn more about quality porch lift solutions in Milwaukee, Appleton, and surrounding areas.