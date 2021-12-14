Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2021 --Access Elevator, the leader in promoting mobility and independence, is proud to offer the very best in platform lifts for commercial applications in Appleton, Roselle, Chicago, Milwaukee, Wausau, Waukesha, and the surrounding areas. Platform lifts are economical alternatives to ramps and elevators while also being ADA compliant.



Platform lifts are an economical alternative to more expensive mobility options. Many platform lifts can be installed in existing stairways and utilize the stair landings as support. Many models also feature the ability to be folded out of the way when not needed. Models come in a variety of colors and finishes to match existing aesthetics.



Platform lifts can be installed both indoors as well as outdoors. Outdoor applications are designed to withstand the elements and provide operations whenever needed. Indoor applications are preferable compared to other options, such as ramps and elevators, because they take up less physical floor space and don't require extensive remodeling of the indoor space.



Most units also have a battery backup system that allows them to be used several times when the power goes out. Models have safety features as well, such as non-skid surfaces, side safety flaps, emergency stop buttons and more.



Access Elevator knows that independence and mobility are important aspects of life. By providing several different models of platform lifts, Access Elevator seeks to give easy access no matter what the unique requirements are.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator seeks to improve the lives of physically challenged people by offering a wide range of products that promote mobility and independence. Access Elevator has several different platform lifts that can be tailored to fit the individual's unique requirements. Visit www.allaboutaccess.com to learn more about quality platform lifts in Appleton, Roselle, Chicago, Milwaukee, Wausau, Waukesha, and the surrounding areas.