Cudahy, WI -- 10/16/2020 --Access Elevator is proud to be Milwaukee, WI and Appleton, WI most trusted Savaria Home Elevator installer. Savaria home elevators provide accessibility for people with limited mobility, their families as well as caregivers. These home elevators provide a variety of installation configurations in both existing and new construction.



Home elevators provide a safe, effective, and efficient alternative to stairways, which can be problematic for those with mobility issues or stability concerns. Regardless of age, navigating stairs can sometimes be a challenge, and when coupled with an injury, reduced mobility, or other issue, stairs can seem like climbing a huge mountain.



Home elevators also enhance the value of the entire property as well. A well thought out elevator addition to a home will be a helpful tool for a family while remaining unobtrusive in the home. When it comes time to sell the home, a home elevator is a huge selling feature for most families.



The Telecab home elevator is one of the easiest and quickest ways to add an elevator. The unit requires minimal construction because it does not require an elevator hoistway. The Eclipse home elevator takes up less space in the home due to not needing a separate machine room and usually takes less time to install as well. This simplicity also makes it ideal to install in existing homes.



Savaria also offers three other models that offer multiple stops, quiet operation, and have features equal to a commercial installation. Access Elevator knows that independence and mobility are important aspects of living in your own home. By providing several different models of home elevators, Access Elevator seeks to give easy access no matter what your unique requirements are.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator seeks to improve the lives of physically challenged people by offering a wide range of products that promote mobility and independence. Access Elevator has five different Savaria home elevator options that can be tailored to fit the individual's unique requirements.