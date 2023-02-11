Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2023 --Access Elevator, a leader in providing mobility and accessibility products, now features two different models of foldable wheelchairs from WHILL for clients living in Kenosha, Green Bay, Milwaukee, Appleton, Neenah, and the surrounding areas. These impressive power chairs provide not only electric power when desired but can fold up for easy storage as well as for travel.



Of course, the easy answer is that a foldable wheelchair allows the user to fold it up and store it in a smaller space when it isn't in use. Often these foldable wheelchairs are in hospitals and other areas where they want to offer them but also need the space to store them. However, in the case of a residential application, it does the same thing for those who only need a wheelchair from time to time.



However, there are some people who want to have their wheelchair not only be foldable, but to also be a powered wheelchair. WHILL has the answer with the two different models of foldable power chairs that they offer. Both models fold up to make them easier to store, but it also makes them much easier to travel with, whether that's across town or across the country.



The WHILL wheelchairs are air travel certified so they can come on a plane with travelers. Plus, these powered wheelchairs also feature the ability to travel over 10 miles each before needing to be recharged. And, the lightest of the two models is less than 60 pounds thanks to the latest battery technology and lightweight yet strong materials.



Having a wheelchair is a must for some people, but that doesn't mean they need to sacrifice quality or style with their foldable wheelchair. No matter where customers live in Kenosha, Green Bay, Milwaukee, Appleton, Neenah, and the surrounding areas, either of the two models of WHILL foldable wheelchairs will provide them with the right solution. When clients are looking for a foldable wheelchair that will provide them the freedom and flexibility they desire, look no further than the WHILL wheelchair options. Contact the team at Access Elevator today to learn more about these modern foldable wheelchairs.



