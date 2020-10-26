Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2020 --Access Elevator has now added wheelchair vans to the mobility and independence products that they offer through their new organization Access Mobility. Whether you are looking for a brand-new wheelchair van, a used wheelchair van, or you need service on your existing wheelchair van, Access Mobility and Access Elevator have you covered.



Access Elevator deals with premium brands for unsurpassed quality and workmanship. Vehicles by Chrysler, Dodge, Toyota, and Honda. Mobility brands include VMI, Bruno, BraunAbility, ElDorado, and more. Access Elevator handles all makes and models of vehicles and installed mobility equipment.



Wheelchair access vans include both side entry vehicles as well as rear entry vehicles. Whether the wheelchair occupant is able to drive themselves, or they are a passenger in the vehicle, Access Elevator ensures that the safety restraints are fully operational. They can service any configuration in the vehicle as well.



Wheelchair vans from Access Elevator and Access Mobility mean increased mobility for the wheelchair occupant. Quality brands and materials along with service available to all models make Access Elevator your first choice for mobility and independence products.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator seeks to improve the lives of physically challenged people by offering a wide range of products that promote mobility and independence. Access Elevator has multiple wheelchair van options that can be tailored to fit the individual's unique requirements. Visit www.accesselevator.net to learn more about quality wheelchair van solutions in Milwaukee and Appleton, Wisconsin.