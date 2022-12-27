Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2022 --Access Elevator, a leader in providing mobility and accessibility products, is pleased to offer a new solution for those who use wheelchairs with tracked wheelchairs in Racine, Kenosha, Lake Geneva, Milwaukee, Appleton, Neenah, and the surrounding areas. Wheelchair users that have ever wanted an all-terrain or off-road wheelchair, they can now enjoy the hiking trails in parks, enjoy the lakeshore, and more.



Think about a tank with the tracks that they have, and that is a good visual for what a tracked wheelchair looks like. These wheelchairs aren't stopped by the small things that would render a regular wheelchair inoperable, including small sticks, cracks in walkways, small stones, and more. Instead, the tracked wheelchair will easily ride right over these obstacles.



The TrackMaster tracked wheelchairs that they carry also feature the ability to quickly turn by operating just one of the tracks, or having each track move in opposite directions. Users can quickly turn when needed without worrying about getting stuck or encountering an obstacle that would make a standard wheelchair stop. The tracked wheelchairs can be used anywhere and can still fit through most doorways because they are the same width as a standard wheelchair.



They have partnered with TrackMaster Mobility to offer two different tracked wheelchairs. These tracked wheelchairs feature marine grade wiring so it can take the outdoor elements without failing. They can also go through water up to 12 inches deep without any problems, which makes going through puddles and other wet conditions a non-issue. An important feature of these tracked wheelchairs is that the motors are equipped with electronic brakes that prevent the wheelchair from moving while on uneven terrain.



Access Elevator knows that independence and mobility are important aspects of living. By providing several options of tracked wheelchairs, Access Elevator seeks to give easy access no matter what the unique requirements are.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator seeks to improve the lives of physically challenged people by offering a wide range of products that promote mobility and independence. Access Elevator offers different mobility devices that can be tailored to fit the individual and businesses' unique requirements. Visit www.allaboutaccess.com to learn more about quality platform lifts solutions in Racine, Kenosha, Lake Geneva, Milwaukee, Appleton, Neenah, and the surrounding areas.