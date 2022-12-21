Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2022 --Access Elevator, a leader in providing mobility and accessibility products, now offers an attractive line of vacuum elevators for homeowners in Pittsburgh, Morgantown, Ithaca, Rochester, Buffalo, Erie, and the surrounding areas. No longer do you need to worry about chains and gearing to move a home elevator, instead using air pressure the elevator is smoothly lifted and lowered to the desired floor.



Vacuum elevators work differently from other home or commercial elevators, yet the way people interact with it remains the same as any other commercial or home elevator. These vacuum elevators create a vacuum above the cab while also increasing the air pressure below the cab. This difference in air pressure is what causes the cab to lift up to the desired floor.



When coming down, this pressure difference is reversed and the cab descends naturally using gravity. Because it doesn't require a bunch of complicated machinery, homeowners can run the elevator off of a normal 220-volt outlet similar to what a clothes dryer uses. There are no oils, lubricants, or other chemicals that could be harmful if exposed to.



Having a vacuum elevator in a home provides a number of benefits. With a home elevator the occupants no longer have to deal with using the stairs, which can be problematic and cause a host of physical issues and even injuries. The vacuum elevators also don't need any maintenance for up to five years, where other home elevator models require at least annual maintenance from day one.



Access Elevator knows that independence and mobility are important aspects of living. By providing several different options of home elevators, Access Elevator seeks to give easy access no matter what the unique requirements are.



Access Elevator seeks to improve the lives of physically challenged people by offering a range of lift and elevator products that promote mobility and independence.