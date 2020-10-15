Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2020 --Access Elevator, the leader in promoting mobility and independence, offers a range of platform lifts for residential and commercial needs in Milwaukee, WI and Appleton, WI. Access Elevator is ready to provide both temporary and permanent installations that benefit people with limited mobility, caregivers, family, and friends.



While wheelchair ramps are prevalent and useful, the fact is that they typically take up valuable space on a property, and not all properties have the available space to accommodate a ramp. Platform lifts provide the access and mobility required within a much smaller footprint, no matter if that is indoors or outdoors.



Platform lifts are an economical alternative to more expensive mobility options. Many platform lifts can be installed in existing stairways and utilize the stair landings as support. Many models also feature the ability to be folded out of the way when not needed. Models come in a variety of colors and finishes to match existing aesthetics.



Platform lifts can be used in a variety of locations, including outdoors, using curved railings, and more. Several models can handle up to 750 pounds making them ideal for power chairs or scooters. Most units also have a battery backup system that allows them to be used several times when the power goes out. Models have safety features as well, such as non-skid surfaces, side safety flaps, emergency stop buttons, and more.



Access Elevator knows that independence and mobility are important aspects of living in your two-story home. By providing several different models of platform lifts, Access Elevator seeks to give easy access no matter what the unique requirements are.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator seeks to improve the lives of physically challenged people by offering a wide range of products that promote mobility and independence. Access Elevator has a range of different platform lifts that can be tailored to fit the individual and businesses' unique requirements. Visit www.accesselevator.net to learn more about quality platform lifts solutions in Milwaukee, WI, and Appleton, WI.