Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2021 --Access Elevator serves homeowners in Buffalo, Morgantown, WV, Ithaca, NY, Erie, Rochester, Pittsburgh, and the surrounding areas with additional stairway lift features that improve the safety and comfort of lift technology.



It's no secret that stairway lifts can improve the mobility and independence of elderly and handicapped individuals. Fitting sturdily over straight and curved stairways, stairway lifts are customized to fit the unique design elements of stairs.



In addition to providing homeowners with stairway lift technology, Access Elevator goes above and beyond to offer clients additional features for improved safety and comfort. These features include:



Retractable Rails

Retractable rails fit on straight stairway lifts and raise and lower automatically to prevent tripping hazards. This way lifts will be out of the way when not in use.



Chair Width

Access Elevator offers wide and standard armrests for Siena chairs to comfortably accommodate users of any size.



Power Swivel

From the simple use of a remote, power swivel options give users the power to change the direction of the chair before mounting. This helps to increase safety and usability.



Parking Kit

Access Elevator offers the parking kit feature to any Model 260 stairway lift. This allows chairs to be parked on the track and out of the way to prevent tripping hazards.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator has 52 years of experience offering stairway lift technology to Buffalo, Rochester, Pittsburgh, Morgantown, WV, Ithaca, NY, Erie, and the surrounding areas. Focusing on quality and affordability, Access Elevator works with their client's budgets, wants, and desires to equip homes with the best stairway lifts available. In addition to their ample experience in home mobility solutions, Access Elevator has a team of passionate technicians in their corner ready to help clients with complex modifications that improve independence and mobility. To learn more about Access Elevator, visit www.accesselevator.com.