Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2021 --Access Elevator provides wheelchair lift technology to homeowners in Pittsburgh, Rochester, Buffalo, Morgantown, WV, Erie, and the surrounding areas looking for aging-in-place mobility solutions.



Understanding the benefits of wheelchair lift technology starts with understanding how wheelchair lifts work. Wheelchair lifts, also referred to as platform lifts, are powered devices used to raise wheelchairs and their occupants over stairs, steps, and other vertical barriers that can cause mobility complications.



Characterized by platforms run by hydraulic power, wheelchair lifts glide up and down through pressure that safely delivers chairs and individuals to ground level. Popular wheelchair lift technology includes a range of styles including unenclosed lifts, shaftway platform lifts, enclosed vertical lifts, and hybrid platform lifts.



While wheelchair lifts are renowned for their safety and convenience, the most important benefit of wheelchair lift technology is its ability to offer residents aging-in-place options. Many elderly residents have to turn to other living options or relocate as they age. But this does not have to be the only option for aging homeowners.



Access Elevator gives homeowners the option to stay put through wheelchair lift technology that increases safety and independence indoors, without having to give up family homes. This is an extremely attractive option for homeowners with limited mobility and no desire to relocate.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator provides businesses and homeowners in Ithaca, NY, Pittsburgh, Rochester, Buffalo, Morgantown, WV, Erie, and the surrounding areas with indoor mobility technology including wheelchair lifts. As a family-owned business established in 1969, Access Elevator has over five decades serving their community with technology and innovations that improve mobility and increase independence.



From hybrid wheelchair lifts, unenclosed lifts, and options in-between, the team of professionals at Access Elevator stops at nothing to ensure their clients completely satisfied. To learn more about Access Elevator visit www.accesselevator.com today!