Chair lift / Stairlift technology offers comfortable and safe mobility options that any homeowner can appreciate. While stairs can cause complicated mobility concerns for aging and handicapped individuals, chair lift technology eliminates the burden of stairs and promotes overall safety and independence in the home.



Access Elevator provides three distinct Stannah chair lift models, including retractable rail options, to their clients living in Morgantown, Pittsburgh, Rochester, and surrounding areas.



Curved Chair Lifts - Curved chair lift technology is a customized and unique chair lift option that's built to accommodate the unique features of custom staircases. From twists and turns to spirals and corners, curved chair lifts allow safe passage up and down stairwells with ease.



Straight Chair Lifts - Straight chair lift technology is built for staircases that go directly up and down without curves or turns. These chair lifts can be installed in a matter of hours for near-immediate use.



Outdoor Chair Lifts - Outdoor chair lift technology improves mobility for homes with outdoor stairs and ramps. Whether homeowners live on the second floor or need ease of access to outdoor living spaces, outdoor chair lifts are a durable and safe option that prevent accidents and slips when traveling up and down staircases.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator is a family owned and operated business dedicated to providing chair lift technology and other home mobility solutions to their clients in Morgantown, WV, Ithaca, NY, Erie, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Rochester, and the surrounding areas. Since their beginnings in 1969, Access Elevator has kept up on the latest trends and technologies to bring their clients unmatched service, innovation, and convenience.



Whether clients are looking for outdoor or indoor chair lifts, curved or straight lifts, or anything in between, Access Elevator is there to meet their clients' needs with a selection of chair lift models for any budget and home. Get in touch with Access Elevator by visiting www.accesselevator.com today!