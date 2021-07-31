Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2021 --Access Elevator, the leader in mobility products and vehicles in Chicagoland, Appleton, Oshkosh, Sheboygan, and surrounding areas, is proud to offer the best in curved stairlifts for residential applications. Curved stairlifts make it possible for those with mobility issues to remain in their homes.



Curved stairlifts provide more options for people with mobility issues to remain in the home that they love. Curved stairlifts can provide space both at the top as well as the bottom of the stairway for the chair to reside, allowing the stairs to be more open for regular use. Curved stairlifts can be used on stairways that have a 90-degree bend or even when they reverse direction going between floors.



Curved stairlifts can also include multiple stops along the route to make it convenient to reach all floors of the home. Available in either hollow tube or flat rail, curved stairlifts can fit into any home and budget.



Access Elevator knows that independence and mobility are important aspects of living in your own home. By providing several different models of curved stairlifts, Access Elevator seeks to give easy access no matter what the unique requirements are.



