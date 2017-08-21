Access Elevator Offers Enclosed Wheelchair Lift in Buffalo NY and Erie PA at Prices Hard to Find

Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2017 --Senior members of the family can spend the rest of their lives in their homes without taking the hassle of going up and down the stairs. Access Elevator is known as the stairlift specialists and for a reason. They are the best provider of residential and commercial stair lifts that is perfect both for indoors and outdoors. Being the experts in the field of offering mobility solutions in the form of stair lifts, wheelchair lifts and more, they rightfully claim that their enclosed wheelchair lift eliminates the barrier that stairs pose for people with limited mobility. They deal in some of the major brands of stair lifts both in the curved and straight kinds. Their Stannah stair lifts in Pittsburgh and Rochester are some of the best that sees a lot of order. Their wheelchair lifts too serve as an affordable solution promising convenient access to all the levels of the property.



If one is investing in a wheelchair lift in Buffalo NY and Erie PA, then Access Elevator is undoubtedly the place to approach.



Their enclosed wheelchair lifts are designed perfectly for easy installation. Access platform lifts are equipped with an "articulating" base and carriage design, allowing the unit to be folded to a width of 21 inches without removal of the carriage. Their enclosed wheelchair lift products surpass industry standards. The wheelchair lifts are all USA owned. They are engineered to allow cost effective repairs and offers industry leading 4 year warranty.



Access Elevator and Lift is one of the oldest, most trusted providers of accessibility equipment and residential elevators. They have made life and living more accessible for thousands of Americans since 1969. Finding the right stair lift to fit the needs of their clients' is easier than one can think.



About Access Elevator and Lift

Access Elevator and Lift is an industry leader in stair lifts. They also offer wheelchair lift in Buffalo NY and Erie PA, residential elevators and LULA elevators.