Access Elevator has locations in Buffalo, Jamestown, Rochester and Syracuse, NY as well as the Pittsburgh, PA area. They are a leading provider of Stannah Stair Lifts. installing hundreds of stairlifts, wheelchair lifts, and elevator solutions each year. With multiple configurations and safety features, an affordable home accessibility solution might be the best option to help seniors stay in their current home.



Currently, less than 4% of housing in the US is suitable for those with even moderate mobility issues. Approximately 44% of households would require some sort of modification so that residents can use the home without difficulty. A Stannah stair lift is a much more affordable option than moving to a new home.



Stannah stair lifts can be easily and quickly installed in virtually all houses. For example, even houses with curved staircases, landings, or other unique shapes are typically not a problem. Also, Stannah stair lifts mount to the steps of the stairs and not the wall of the house, meaning that the structural integrity of the house is not compromised. In the future, the stairlift can easily be removed to get the house back to a sellable condition.



Stairlifts have come a long way to become one of the more popular options for those with mobility issues. Stannah stair lifts are robust with a long lifetime warranty. In fact, warranties on parts are 10 years and the warranty on the motor and gearbox is 20 years. Additional features of the Stannah stairlift include seat and footrests that fold up when not in use to take up only 8" of the landing space. Remotes allow users to call the stair lifts and are convenient for two-person households. They can also assist the owner in delivering light items such as groceries or laundry to someone on another level.



Landlords and leasing companies may also want to look to Stannah stair lifts as an option to increase or retain occupancy. Senior renters may still be active but have trouble with stairs due to joint issues, coordination or other mobility issues. Some landlords see seniors as favorable renters who have little to no criminal activity, are quiet and have a steady stream of income.



Access Elevator offers a free home consultation to anyone in our service area who's interested in adding a stairlift or other home accessibility solution into their home. Give us a call at 1-800-479-4644 or visit our website www.accesselevator.com and fill out a contact request form today.



About Access Elevator

A leading provider of accessibility solutions, Access Elevator furnishes and installs custom elevators, wheelchair lifts, and stairlifts for both commercial and residential applications to customers throughout Jamestown, Erie, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo. To learn more about the Stannah Stair lifts from Access Elevator, please visit www.accesselevator.com/stairlifts/