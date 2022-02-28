Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2022 --Access Elevator, a leader in mobility products including stairlifts and vehicles, is pleased to be able to offer home elevators for residential applications in Bloomington, McHenry, Peoria, Appleton, Chicagoland, Lake Forest and the surrounding areas. We have installed hundreds of home elevators all over the region, and can explain the differences between the models and if a separate equipment room is needed to handle the elevator's hoses, wires, and other components that allow it to operate.



Perhaps one of the most common questions the team hears is where the home elevator will be located? The answer to this question will partially depend on what the clients want. Some homeowners would prefer to have the home elevator tucked away, sometimes even in a garage or storage area. Others would prefer to have it in a location that makes the most sense for how they live in their home.



Just how much space will you need to devote to the home elevator? The homeowner will need to make room for the length and width of the elevator, plus needing a bit of room either at the bottom or the top of the elevator shaft for the machinery that operates the home elevator.



One of the major reasons that people add a home elevator is because they want to age in place. This means that they will be able to stay in the home that they have lived in for years instead of leaving and relocating to an unfamiliar home setting, often an assisted living facility.



Access Elevator knows that independence and mobility are important aspects of living in the home. By providing several different models of home elevators, Access Elevator seeks to give easy access no matter what the unique requirements are.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator seeks to improve the lives of physically challenged people by offering a wide range of products that promote mobility and independence. Access Elevator has five different home elevator options that can be tailored to fit the individual's unique requirements. Visit www.allaboutaccess.com to learn more about quality platform lifts solutions in Bloomington, McHenry, Peoria, Appleton, Chicagoland, Lake Forest and the surrounding areas.