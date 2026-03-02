Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2026 --Access Elevator proudly provides platform lifts to homeowners and businesses in Plum, PA, Bethel Park, PA, Pittsburgh, Beaver Falls, PA, Carnegie, PA, and the surrounding areas. While platform lifts can be installed in residential and commercial spaces, the right solution depends on the specific needs of the building and its users.



Factors such as the number of floors, available space, indoor or outdoor placement, and accessibility requirements all influence which platform lift model will provide the safest, most reliable, and convenient access for every situation.



Platform Lifts for Homes



For residential applications, Access Elevator offers platform lifts designed to enhance mobility while maintaining the aesthetics of the home. These lifts provide safe, consistent access between floors, allowing homeowners and family members with mobility difficulties to navigate multi-level spaces independently and comfortably.



Platform Lifts for Businesses



In commercial settings, platform lifts ensure compliance with accessibility regulations while providing efficient movement for employees, clients, and visitors. Built to handle frequent use and a range of environments, the platform lifts provided by Access Elevator support businesses in creating an inclusive and accessible space without compromising safety or functionality.



With a wide selection of customizable platform lift options, Access Elevator ensures each platform lift installation meets the specific demands of its environment, offering dependable performance and peace of mind for both residential and commercial clients.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator is proud to be considered the top choice for platform lifts in Beaver Falls, PA, Carnegie, PA, Plum, PA, Bethel Park, PA, Pittsburgh and the surrounding areas. Offering a wide range of lift styles, including enclosed, unenclosed, shaftway lifts, and more, they ensure each installation is tailored to the unique needs of each property.



Visit www.accesselevator.com to learn more about platform lift options for residential or commercial needs.