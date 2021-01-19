Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2021 --Access Elevator accommodates individuals of all ages and capabilities with platform lifts. Serving Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Erie, Morgantown, WV, Ithaca, NY, Rochester, and the surrounding areas, Access Elevator improves accessibility for the elderly, injured, and people in wheelchairs.



Platform lifts are a common feature in public buildings and businesses with multi-levels and/or stairs. Platform lifts are also growing in popularity amongst homeowners with limited mobility, which is why Access Elevator provides individuals of all demographics platform lift technology to improve independence and freedom indoors.



Growing old can come with a lot of challenges including chronic illness, pain, and fatigue. Platform lifts help aging individuals regain their independence with easy and effortless navigation up and down platforms. Lifts can also improve quality of life by encouraging daily activity and increasing stamina.



Platform lifts are not only ideal for elderly individuals, they can also assist injured individuals with travel up and down multi-story homes and buildings. While injuries can have a lasting impact on quality of life, platform lifts can improve mobility and provide safety and support during and after recovery. Platform lifts can also help healthcare professionals and caregivers move patients with ease.



Perhaps the most commonly known function of platform lifts is to improve accessibility for individuals in wheelchairs. Equipped with a range of safety features, wheelchairs can maneuver up and down levels free of assistance, providing handicapped individuals with the independence to move throughout buildings and homes without the burden of safety risks hanging over their head.



Access Elevator is a family-owned business with over 50 years of experience serving Morgantown, WV, Ithaca, NY, Rochester, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Erie, and the surrounding areas with quality mobility solutions such as platform lifts, home elevators, and more!



Partnering with the most reputable carriers in mobility, Access Elevator is passionate about providing clients with innovative mobility tools at the most reasonable rates. To learn more about Access Elevator and their platform lift options, visit www.accesselevator.com.