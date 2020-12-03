Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2020 --Access Elevator is committed to helping people get back their independence by installing and servicing residential and commercial porch lifts. Porch lifts augment a home to allow those who have difficulty navigating stairs a way to safely access their home and property.



A porch lift is an ideal solution when a wheelchair ramp just isn't possible due to the limited amount of space that one may have. And even if there is space for a wheelchair ramp, a porch lift is simple and effective. They can be installed both outdoors and indoors and can be used by anyone, not just those in a wheelchair.



Porch lifts can lessen the strain on older joints and bones by removing the obstacle of stairs on the way inside. By using a lift rather than trying to navigate stairs, older adults can often manage with little or no help and can even provide assistance in carrying groceries and other items into the home. This can significantly reduce the workload of those entrusted with the care of these individuals on a regular basis.



Porch lift installations can provide more secure footing and reduced fatigue for elderly individuals. Stairs can take a real toll on aging hips and may contribute to stress fractures and other common issues associated with excessive activity. This can reduce the likelihood of injuries to prevent extended hospital stays or painful recoveries for these beloved family members.



Access Elevator knows that independence and mobility are important aspects of living in your own home. By providing and installing porch lifts, Access Elevator seeks to give easy access no matter what your unique requirements are.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator seeks to improve the lives of physically challenged people by offering a wide range of products that promote mobility and independence. Access Elevator has multiple porch lift options that can be tailored to fit the individual's unique requirements. Visit www.allaboutaccess.com to learn more about quality platform lift solutions in Milwaukee, Appleton, and surrounding areas.