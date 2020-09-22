Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2020 --People with limited mobility for a myriad of reasons find using stairs in the usual manner to be unsafe and potentially harmful. This can happen at any age, and makes accessibility in the home much more difficult. Fortunately, Access Elevator provides a safe and effective solution with professionally installed stair lifts.



Stair lifts utilize the same footprint of a home's stairway to provide safe and effective transport between floors. Numerous safety features are now standard on all stair lifts that Access Elevator represents. Optional features in specific situations help to ensure that all household members remain safe with the addition of a stair lift.



Common safety features include retractable seat belts, the ability to swivel the seat for easy on/off at landings, obstruction sensors, speed governor, and more. All of these are available on all stair lifts and help to ensure that it operates for years without any problems.



Access Elevator provides stair lifts from three premium stair lift companies for residential applications in Milwaukee and Appleton, WI. Stair lifts provide accessibility for people with limited mobility, their families as well as caregivers.



Access Elevator knows that independence and mobility are important aspects of living in your own home. By providing several different models of stair lifts, Access Elevator seeks to give easy access no matter what your unique requirements are. These stair lifts provide a variety of installation configurations in both existing and new construction.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator seeks to improve the lives of physically challenged people by offering a wide range of products that promote mobility and independence. Access Elevator has multiple stair lift options that can be tailored to fit the individual's unique requirements. Visit www.accesselevator.net to learn more about quality platform lifts solutions in Milwaukee and Appleton, WI.