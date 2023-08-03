Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2023 --Access Elevator, a leader in providing mobility and accessibility products, works with a number of well-known manufacturers of stairlifts, including Savaria stairlifts. They have installed hundreds of stairlifts in Racine, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Galena, Hinsdale, Bloomington, and the surrounding areas. In business for more than 40 years, Savaria makes a number of different stairlifts that include both straight and curved stairlifts. Contact the Access Elevator team today to learn more about having a Savaria stairlift installed in the home.



The Savaria straight stairlift can fold up out of the way so that the stairs are still usable by others. This folded size is just under eleven inches which is one of the slimmest profiles available on the market. They can also operate during a power failure with the battery always being charged. And the Savaria straight stairlift can also be mounted on either side of the stairs so there is no worry that users won't be able to have it installed.



It is possible that homeowners can install a Savaria straight stairlift outdoors with the outdoor package that they offer. There are other options that they can add to make the stairlift more useful as well. Users no longer need to worry that they will have an accident on the stairs when they have the Access Elevator team install a straight stairlift in their home.



Not all homes have a staircase that goes straight between floors without changing direction or angles. If a home has a staircase that changes direction, or even a winding staircase, the Savaria curved stairlift is the answer. Because each staircase is unique, the tubes that a Savaria curved stairlift runs on will be custom bent to fit the stair's profile. Their curved stairlifts also have a number of options to customize your stairlift to meet anyone's needs.



Adding a stairlift, whether straight or curved, can make a huge difference in the safety of everyone in the home. Don't just go with any stairlift, however. Talk with the team at Access Elevator and they can explain why so many people choose to go with a Savaria stairlift over other brands. They have installed hundreds of Savaria stairlifts in Racine, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Galena, Hinsdale, Bloomington, and the surrounding areas and can do the same for others. Contact them today to have one of their technicians come to the home to discuss adding a Savaria stairlift.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator seeks to improve the lives of physically challenged people by offering a wide range of products that promote mobility and independence. Access Elevator offers different mobility devices that can be tailored to fit the individual and businesses' unique requirements. Visit www.allaboutaccess.com to learn more about quality platform lifts solutions in Mauston, Peoria, Oshkosh, LaCrosse, Chicago, Milwaukee, and the surrounding areas.