Access Elevator Offers Stairway Lifts on Rental or Lease

Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2017 --Access Elevator is a premier name in the industry providing high-quality stairway lifts for residents of Buffalo, Syracuse, Rochester, Pittsburgh, and Erie. The company has been around for many years now and has been a trusted name in providing accessibility solutions to their clients'. From new installations to installing old ones, they also offer stairway lifts on rent or lease for those who have the need for one but cannot afford. The installations start at $1500, and rentals are low as $125 per month.



Trust and reliability are paramount in this industry, and Access Elevator have earned quite a good name in that regard. They work closely with the best names in the stair lift lineup called Stannah and hence are rightfully counted as the industry leaders in stairlifts. Thousands of Americans have kept their trust in Access Elevator who has helped them to live their lives on own terms, independently and head held high. Options matter and with Access Elevator, there is no dearth of one. They provide a complete line of robust standard stair lifts from the compact and easy to use Stannah Sienna to the luxurious custom Stannah Starla. Their highly skilled and trained staff is available to provide one with a complimentary and personal assessment of their specific needs.



With a stairlift installation from Access Elevator, it is not a big deal to go to any level of one's house with confidence, ease, and safety. The lift specialists with Access Elevator brings their years of experience in installing the stairlifts. They can very easily accommodate every stairway shape, size, and angle, carrying one smoothly in a straight line, around corners, and up multiple flights, on either side of the staircase.



Get in touch today to know which stairlift is best. For more details, call their Buffalo number at (716) 839-2226 or Pittsburgh number at (412) 781-9111 or visit http://www.accesselevator.com/stairlifts/.



