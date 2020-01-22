Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2020 --Access Elevator provides straight stairlifts for home and commercial use that enhance indoor mobility. Straight stairlifts have the capability of moving freely up and down the track for increased convenience and versatility.



Stairs cause a complex problem for elderly and disabled persons, and can limit home mobility. Customized straight stairlifts make home mobility possible by providing efficient and simple multi-use functions. With options in folded seats, footplates, seated arms, and other unique features, straight stairlifts alleviate the burden of complex mobility issues in the home.



For increased convenience, straight stairlifts come with a simple remote control that can move stairlifts up and down even when unoccupied, making straight stairlifts practical for residences with multiple individuals utilizing straight stairlift technology. This shared benefit can save households time and money, and increase mobility allowing all members of the home to move freely with little to no additional assistance.



Powered swivels on straight stairlifts make mounting and exiting stairlifts easy through a simple lock and shift function that provides safe dismounting. By holding down on the toggle, a safe landing is made convenient and possible through a simple turning mechanism. For added safety, powered swivels on straight stairlifts can be overridden for an emergency release function if needed.



Access Elevator knows that home mobility can be difficult for disabled and elderly persons. By providing unique and custom-tailored designs, they seek to increase mobility in the home and remove obstacles that can stunt mobility, and provide increased convenience and function.



