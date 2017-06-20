Access Elevator Offers the Best in Home Elevators in Pittsburgh PA

Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2017 --Access Elevator brings the best in home elevators in Pittsburgh PA to their residential clients looking forward to getting one installed in their home at the earliest. The company one of the leading providers of mobility solutions to residents to customers throughout Erie, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo is proud to offer exceptional customer service and easy to use products. No doubt that they are rightfully placed amongst the top home lift suppliers in the industry.



The trusted name in home elevators is Symmetry that comes standard with a 7' 0" accordion gate in the client's choice of light oak, dark oak, white or antique white. The home elevator also comes standard with a recessed phone box and digital COP (Car Operating Panel) in brushed stainless. As add-ons, customers will see that the gates and finishes are fully customizable.



Symmetry is a 100% American owned and operated Home Elevator and Accessibility Company. They are a privately held company that means there are no shareholders to pay.



Access Elevator believes in one simple thing. They provide value-added service to their clients' without the need for any compromise in quality. Clients get to pick their drive system, each of which is perfectly engineered to provide years of service without any problem. The stand out features of a Symmetry home elevator that makes it one of the best includes a noiseless operation of the Hydraulic Drive, space saving of the machine roomless Inline Gear Drive (IGD) or the Winding Drum that offers a perfect blend of the features. The Symmetry home elevator carries the industry's best warranty.



Get in touch with Access Elevator today. Call their Pittsburgh number at 412-781-9111 and get an estimate today for stair lifts in Pittsburgh PA.



About Access Elevator and Lift

Access Elevator and Lift is a trustworthy name in the field of providing mobility solutions. They offer home elevators, wheel chair lifts, Stair lifts in Stair lifts in Pittsburgh PA.