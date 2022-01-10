Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2022 --Access Elevator, the leader in sales and installation of mobility devices, is proud to feature Savaria home elevators for installation in Naperville, Peoria, Kankakee, Bloomington, Schaumburg, Hinsdale, and surrounding area homes. Home elevators enhance safety in the home, as well as increasing the value of your home.



Savaria home elevators offered by Access Elevator are the best in the industry, and provide a range of different elevators to fit any budget and décor. From their basic models that are easily retrofitted into existing homes all the way to their ultra-modern clear elevator that makes a statement in any home, Savaria offers the right home elevator for you and your home.



The Telecab models are the basic home elevator and do not require any machine room or other serious modifications to your home. This model serves two stops and easily runs through a hole between the two floors it services. The Telecab17 can handle people and mobility equipment up to 845 pounds.



The Eclipse model is the most popular home elevator that they offer, and it features up to 6 separate stops, and only needs a small space inside a closet for the needed components of operation. The Infinity model features automatic leveling at each landing to ensure that the elevator meets the floor precisely, and offers gradual acceleration and deceleration for gentle starts and stops. The Zenith model is their top-of-the-line model in a traditional home elevator and feels like a high-end commercial unit, but is designed specifically for use in the home.



The Vuelift home elevators are made of glass and steel and are designed to be a showpiece in the home. Vuelift is driven by an energy-efficient winding drum drive train system using two aircraft cables for a smooth, stable ride.



Access Elevator knows that independence and mobility are important aspects of living in your own home. By providing several different models of Savaria home elevators, Access Elevator seeks to give easy access no matter what your unique requirements are.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator seeks to improve the lives of physically challenged people by offering a wide range of products that promote mobility and independence. Access Elevator has multiple stair lift options that can be tailored to fit the individual's unique requirements. Visit www.allaboutaccess.com to learn more about quality stair lift solutions in Naperville, Peoria, Kankakee, Bloomington, Schaumburg, Hinsdale, and the surrounding areas.