Access Elevator Offers Two Options in Their Stair Lift Category

Access Elevator is a trusted name in the world of accessibility equipment and residential elevators. They have been around since 1969 and have been helping American clients' lead a life on their terms when mobility becomes a challenge in their life. They are the industry leader in providing Stannah stair lifts in Pittsburgh and Rochester as well as wheelchair lifts, LULA elevators and more. The company offers new, used, rental or lease in curved and straight stair lifts. The installation of both stair lift and wheel chair lift in Buffalo NY and Erie PA on their end is simple. The installations begin at $1500, and rentals are as low as $125 month which makes it affordable for all.



Clients' looking for stair lifts will come across a complete line of robust standard stair lifts from the very compact and easy to use Stannah Sienna to the very luxurious custom Stannah Starla. The company has some very highly skilled and trained staff who can provide one with a complimentary and personal assessment of their clients' needs.



The best thing about working with Access Elevator and Lift is that they can accommodate every stairway shape, size, and angle, around the corners and up multiple flights on either side of the staircase. With Stannah stair lifts in Pittsburgh and Rochester, all floors of the house are readily available. The stair lifts can be send up, called down, and even used to carry light items either way as the stair lifts come standard with remote controls.



Seat, arms and footrest fold up easily when not in use using only 12.75" at the seat and only 8" of the stairway. The lifts are designed to complement one's home décor. Access Elevator and Lift offer several fabric and vinyl choices for each lift.



About Access Elevator and Lift

