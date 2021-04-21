Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2021 --Access Elevator helps homeowners and businesses increase mobility for all individuals through unenclosed platform lift technology in Morgantown, WV, Rochester, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Erie, Ithaca, NY, and Surrounding Areas.



Individuals in wheelchairs often suffer from limited mobility in buildings and residents with stairs. While steps, stairs, and platforms can be a burden for people in wheelchairs, they don't have to control movements.



Unenclosed platform lifts eliminate the complexities of stairs, and offer increased independence to individuals with limited mobility. Just as the name sounds, unenclosed platform lifts are an open vertical lift that users can roll onto with ease, and operate with the press of a button.



Providing access to stages, porches, decks and more, unenclosed platform lifts are an affordable option that last for years to come. Unenclosed platform lifts are equipped with a range of features that make them one of the most sought after technology for homeowners and businesses.



The articulating base and carriage of unclosed platform lifts allows these lifts to be easily stored away. Folding to a width of 21 inches without removal, platform lifts don't compromise architectural character to increase mobility.



Unenclosed platform lifts don't take up as much room as elevators. A typical cabin size needs to be at least 1100mm x 1400mm, which is large enough to do the job and small enough to be accommodating.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator is a family-owned and operated company that's dedicated to providing their clients in Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Erie, Ithaca, NY, Morgantown, WV, Rochester, and the surrounding areas with platform lift technology. Since 1969, Access Elevator has developed with the times to bring the most innovative and durable mobility technology to homes and businesses.



Carrying the most reliable technologies from respected brands, Access Elevator takes quality to the next level, never ceasing to amaze their clients. For more information on platform lift technology visit www.accesselevator.com today!