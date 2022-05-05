Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2022 --Access Elevator, a leader in providing mobility and accessibility products, is pleased to be offering multiple wheelchair ramp options for residential and commercial applications in Chicago, Wausau, Roselle, Waukesha, Madison, Appleton, and the surrounding areas. They have more than 30 years of helping to provide accessibility items like wheelchair ramps for homes and businesses, and they can do the same for you as well.



Of course, the main benefit when adding a wheelchair ramp to your home is accessibility in a much easier way. But beyond this, there are several other aspects to keep in mind as good reasons to consider adding a wheelchair ramp. One of these is that anyone can use the wheelchair ramps, not just those who are in a wheelchair.



The installation of wheelchair ramps doesn't need to be anything difficult. With the variety of materials available today, you have a number of options to choose from for your wheelchair ramp. Some ramps can even be portable for those times when clients have a shorter run that isn't too tall.



One other aspect that you will likely find is that the home value increases when homeowners add a good wheelchair ramp. The fact is that more and more people are learning of the benefits of having a wheelchair ramp, and they are installing them for friends and family to visit. When clients have one installed, future owners will not have the expense of adding one, so the value of the home increases because of it.



If the wheelchair ramp will be fairly long, they may want to consider adding level platforms to allow a location to rest before continuing on the rest of the way. This can be helpful for those who are new to using a wheelchair or other mobility device, or those who aren't in as good of health. In most cases, wheelchair ramps will also have railings to help with balance, and they often feature pads that offer grip which is useful when the surface is wet and slippery.



