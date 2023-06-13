Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2023 --Access Elevator, a leader in providing mobility and accessibility products, has officially opened their newest facility in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. This facility was a business that had provided great service and mobility products for 40 years, but was going to close before Access Elevator bought the business. The Access Elevator team continues to look for ways to provide the best options when it comes to personal mobility options, access to homes and other buildings, and more. They also look for opportunities to expand our reach to help more people, and the opportunity has come to open a new facility in LaCrosse, WI.



For many years, LaCrosse was well-served by Midwest Off Road Center. The team that built that business provided great service and many products to help those with mobility issues. Unfortunately, things progressed to the point where they were looking at closing the business. And that's when Access Elevator entered the picture.



Access Elevator didn't want to see this valuable service end for the LaCrosse area. They stepped in and acquired the business and are now transforming it into another great Access Elevator location with a showroom. They plan to continue the legacy that the team at Midwest Off Road Center worked to build, and provide even more options for homes and businesses in and around LaCrosse, WI.



At Access Elevator they have worked with some of the best mobility manufacturing companies available. Bruno, Savaria, Whill, and others all bring needed products that they will add to what was already being offered in LaCrosse. Top quality straight and curved stair lifts, home elevators, vertical platform lifts, wheelchair ramps, mobility scooters, wheelchair vans, rentals, and more will all be available at their latest location and provide even more options to those who want to age in place, provide compliance with ADA regulations, and live a life of fulfillment.



They are proud to now be serving the LaCrosse, WI area, including reaching into Minnesota and providing their years of experience and quality products. People can stop by the showroom in LaCrosse to see a range of different products and have all questions answered by experienced professionals. They look forward to seeing people and helping even more to live better lives.



Access Elevator seeks to improve the lives of physically challenged people by offering a wide range of products that promote mobility and independence. Access Elevator offers different mobility devices that can be tailored to fit the individual and businesses' unique requirements. Visit www.allaboutaccess.com to learn more about quality platform lifts solutions in Mauston, Peoria, Oshkosh, LaCrosse, Chicago, Milwaukee, and the surrounding areas.