Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2021 --Access Elevator provides stair lifts from three premium stair lift companies for residential applications in the Milwaukee and Appleton areas. People with limited mobility for a myriad of reasons find using stairs in the usual manner to be unsafe and potentially harmful. This can happen at any age and makes accessibility in the home much more difficult.



Stair lifts utilize the same footprint of a home's stairway to provide safe and effective transport between floors. Numerous safety features are now standard on all stair lifts that Access Elevator represents. Optional features in specific situations help to ensure that all household members remain safe with the addition of a stair lift.



Bruno stair lifts are compact and able to be installed within 6 inches from the wall. Exceptionally engineered, Bruno stair lifts offer a power swivel option at the top of the stairs for easy use, folding railways to keep traffic from being pinched and offer curved rails where needed.



Handicare offers high-quality slim stair lifts that provide space for others to continue to use the staircase. Additionally, these stair lifts can be folded up when not in use, making them unobtrusive yet accessible whenever needed.



Savaria stair lifts feature a battery-powered system that has built-in charging and allows for multiple uses when the power goes out. Savaria stair lifts are also available to be installed on spiral staircases as well.



Access Elevator knows that independence and mobility are important aspects of living in your own home. By providing several different models of stair lifts, Access Elevator seeks to give easy access no matter what your unique requirements are. These stair lifts provide a variety of installation configurations in both existing and new construction.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator seeks to improve the lives of physically challenged people by offering a wide range of products that promote mobility and independence. Access Elevator has multiple stair lift options that can be tailored to fit the individual's unique requirements. Visit www.accesselevator.net/ to learn more about quality platform lifts solutions in Milwaukee and Appleton, WI.