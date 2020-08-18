Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2020 --Access Elevator supplies chair lift technology to Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Rochester, Syracuse, Morgantown, WV, Ithaca, NY, and the surrounding areas. By promoting a safe indoor environment for all, Access Elevator equips homeowners, businesses, and public entities with quality chair lifts at affordable rates.



Stairs can be a complicated barrier for individuals with limited mobility. By blocking access to multistory buildings, stairs can take away an individual's sense of independence and limit accessibility indoors. Chair lifts solve indoor mobility issues through platforms that glide over stairwells with ease. With simple mount and function, chair lifts can be used by individuals independently, promoting independence and accessibility.



Access Elevator helps homeowners solve accessibility issues with a range of chair lift technologies for their multi-story homes. From curved stairlifts that accommodate all types of stairwells to outdoor stairlifts leading to entrances, chair lift technology is an affordable accessibility solution for homeowners in Buffalo, Morgantown, WV, Syracuse, and the surrounding areas.



Businesses in Ithaca, NY, Rochester, Pittsburgh, and surrounding areas trust Access Elevator to help them find chair lift technologies for their commercial buildings. Wheelchair lifts, elevators, stairlifts, and more, help businesses accommodate all workers and visitors no matter their level of indoor mobility.



Access Elevator provides public entities with a range of chair lift technologies. Churches, schools, government buildings, and businesses trust Access Elevator to assist them with all their indoor mobility needs, promoting a safe and accessible environment for all. From selection to installation, Access Elevator serves a range of public entities in Morgantown, WV, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, and the surrounding areas.



About Access Elevator.

Access Elevator is a full-service family-owned business dedicated to providing Syracuse, Morgantown, WV, Ithaca, NY, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Rochester, and the surrounding areas with indoor mobility solutions. With a team of licensed and insured specialists and mechanics, the experienced staff at Access Elevator works with clients to find the right mobility solutions at the right price. Carrying chair lift models from the most reputable brands in the business, there's no one who cares like Access Elevator. Learn more about Access Elevator by visiting www.accesselevator.com today!