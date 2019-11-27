Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/27/2019 --Access Elevator, with locations in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and more, brings curved stairlifts to homes that cannot install traditional straight stairlifts. Stair lifts have evolved, and now a curved stair lift can handle many of the obstacles straight stair lifts were unable to go around.



Aging populations, or those with mobility issues, may wish to stay in their homes to "age in place". However, the character and design of some homes, particularly older homes, were not designed with future stairlifts in mind. Landings, switchbacks, and other special applications necessitate the need for a curved stair lift.



Many seniors decide to age in place for various reasons – location near neighbors and family, costs and familiarity. Yet going up and down staircases are not only a hassle, they can represent an enormous safety issue. Curved stair lifts have many different safety features within their design to provide the safest transportation up and down stairs.



Unlike straight stair lifts, curved stair lifts are designed for each application individually. This special attention to design allows the ultimate use in terms of functionality and space. Also, curved stair lifts are designed to go around corners, back and forth through switchbacks and more. This allows users to ride on a continuous track rather than having to get off and transfer to another stair lift.



Curved stair lifts can be "called" to meet the rider at any end of the track. This feature is beneficial in households where more than one person will be using the curved stair lift. This feature can also save on dozens of trips up and down staircases minimizing the efforts and hazards each trip present.



Access Elevator is ready to help local homeowners explore the options in a curved stair lift for their residence. Each home is unique, which is where an experienced company like Access Elevator helps residents find the best solution for them – straight stairlifts in one area, curved in another. Access Elevator provides no-commitment free estimates for seniors to confidently explore the options of better living in their own home.



