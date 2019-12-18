Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2019 --Access Elevator, with locations in Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse, provides enclosed wheelchair lifts for homes and businesses. When adhering to local and federal compliancy codes, enclosed wheelchair lifts are able to meet ADA (Americans with Disability Act) compliance.



Access Elevator realizes that not all businesses and locations have the resources to install elevators. This is especially true for smaller businesses and areas that don't have space for other options such as ramps, historic buildings or areas that only require a few feet of lift or from one floor to another. Enclosed wheelchair lifts do have the ability to lift up to 168" when needed. Also, enclosed wheelchair lifts do not require the standard pit or overhead space like an elevator.



Enclosed wheelchair lifts have the capability of outdoor use also. And, since they are enclosed, they keep the rider dry and away from the elements making them inviting and user friendly. The outdoor application is perfect for decks, walk-out landings and verandahs. The 750 lbs. capability means the enclosed wheelchair lift can just as easily handle electronic wheelchairs as well as scooters.



Access Elevator's enclosed wheelchair lifts are the only vertical wheelchair lift with the patented A.W.A.R.E. Diagnostics System: Active Wiring, Accessories, Relay & Electronics Diagnosis System. This is a fully functional on-board diagnostics systems that manages and monitors every critical function of the lift.



For those worried about the appearance of an enclosed wheelchair lift, know that Access Elevator can provide enclosed wheelchair lifts in over 200 different colors. Other select appearance options, including wood options, are available by request. This helps an enclosed wheelchair lift to blend in with any interior or exterior aesthetics.



About Access Elevator

A leading provider of accessibility solutions, Access Elevator furnishes and installs custom elevators, hybrid wheelchair lifts, unenclosed wheelchair lifts, and stairway lifts for both commercial and residential applications to customers throughout Jamestown, Erie, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo. The Access Elevator team installs hundreds of customized stairway lifts and elevators a year.



To learn more about Access Elevator, please visit www.accesselevator.com